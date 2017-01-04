Victor Belanger, left, and Ray Campbell both got to play a bit of pond hockey on a frozen drainage pond in Willoughby on Wednesday.

Ray Campbell and Victor Belanger spent Tuesday afternoon shooting the puck back and forth, outdoors.

"It's beautiful here," said Belanger, 18, of the conditions on a frozen pond in Willoughby.

He and Campbell weren't too worried about the posted warnings advising people to stay off the ice. They found it pretty stable.

"It's a little rough," noted Campbell.

Freezing temperatures are forecast to continue until at least Friday, when more snow is expected.