Eighty Years Ago

January 7, 1937

Bad weather brought work on the new airport to a halt, and it wasn’t expected to start up again until spring.

Freezing sleet on Sunday stalled many visitors who were obliged to return to the city by train or bus.

Seventy Years Ago

January 9, 1947

Furnace problems postponed re-opening of Murrayville School. Replacement parts from eastern Canada had been delayed by irregular transport during the festive season.

The first secret ballot ever held by Langley School Board put Trustee Duckworth in the chair, over fellow nominees Trustees Bull and Dence.

Sixty Years Ago

January 3, 1957

A nine-year-old boy’s discovery of a decomposing body solved a local mystery. A man, who had been reported missing months earlier, had died of gunshot wounds, and had been buried in the bank of the Nicomekl River at Sunnymeade Farm.

Two new buildings were going up at Langley’s airport, announced airport committee chairman Councillor Eric Flowerdew. Skyway Air Services was building one, and a Cloverdale company was adding a hangar.

Fifty Years Ago

January 5, 1967

Township council agreed to ban establishment of any new auto-wrecking businesses.

Forty Years Ago

January 6, 1977

Both City and Township councils were looking at maximum tax rate hikes of two mills, and both left open the possibility that there would be no tax increases at all.

The federal census put Langley City’s population at 10,073 – a jump of more than 7,000 over 10 years.

Thirty Years Ago

January 7, 1987

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Garth Brooks and his wife Tanya were the parents of Langley’s New Year’s baby.

Trinity Western University told Township council that it wanted a new entrance, a two-lane concrete bridge, enough water to meet potential emergencies, and something done about the rail line that cut the university off from about 27 acres of its lands.

Twenty Years Ago

January 3, 1997

The Langley Advance named Mayor John Scholtens its 1996 Newsmaker of the Year.

Locked in the throes of the “Storm of the Century,” blizzards and piling snow immobilized traffic and paralyzed holiday shopping.

A blizzard that swept through the Fraser Valley left Langley motorists and others stranded, and at the mercy of kind strangers who opened their homes to travellers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Health authorities were concerned about a bout of whooping cough running through Langley.