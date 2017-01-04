Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue provides service to Langley and is recruiting more volunteers.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society is looking to add to its ranks.

The organization has a public information open house Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Matsqui Auditorium.

People from throughout the region can join the group that was created in response to an incident in North Langley.

In 1978, a mentally challenged young woman went missing from her home. There was no team in the area then, and it took time to bring in volunteers from other areas. The delay proved fatal. The young woman died of exposure.

The SAR group works with various emergency responders and government agencies in the event of a callout.

The group has a base on Riverside Road in Abbotsford and training takes place each Tuesday evening to maintain skills and learn new skills.

New members of the group must attend all training during a four-month period, and then 60 per cent of subsequent training, and 80 per cent of callouts. Members on speciality teams, such as swift water rescue or rope rescue, put in additional training.

Most members stay an average of five or more years and many members have been with CFVSAR for 20 years plus.

Anyone interested in joining can attend the open house that starts at 7:30 p.m. at the auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The diversity of the personnel is matched only by the various tasks in which the team participates and can range from search and rescue, to fundraising and community events. Prospective members must possess a broad range of skills, including working effectively with others in stressful situations.

Learn more about the organization atcfvsar.bc.ca.