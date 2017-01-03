Kali, a white tiger, by Peggy Schollenberg will be a part of the McMillan Art Centre's January exhibit Paint it White.

During the month of January, the McMillan Arts Centre will be showcasing its members’ artwork with two themed exhibits.

For one of the shows, the exhibit is Paint it White which features’ MAC members’ artwork painted predominately in white. Visitors to the galleries can expect to see a variety of subject matter and artistic styles ranging from abstract canvases to finely-crafted and detailed paintings, as well as photographic works.

One of the artists featured in Paint it White is Peggy Schollenberg with her painting Kali. Since moving to the Island, her work has been featured in various Parksville Qualicum Beach galleries For more information on Schollenberg, visit www.pschollenberg.weebly.com.

The other January exhibit is Fun with the Masters in the Concert Gallery.

MAC members were asked to recreate some of their favourite paintings by the old masters as well as submit their own original artwork painted in the style of their favourite artists. The submissions to this show feature exceptional interpretations of famous works by Vermeer, Klimt, Sargent, Van Gogh and Rembrandt.

One of the artists featured in Fun with the Masters is Doug Giebelhaus with his re-creation of John Singer Sargent’s painting Lady Agnew.

Giebelaus started painting in watercolours, but in the early 1990s, he switched to acrylics. It was in 2013 that he went back to painting full time. For more information on Giebelhaus, visit www.paintingsbydoug.com.

The MAC (133 McMillan St., Parksville) will be having its opening reception on Jan. 7 from 1-3 p.m.

— Submitted by the MAC