VIDEO: Snow returns to Abbotsford
Abbotsford was rocked by a significant amount of snow on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.
The Abbotsford News hit the streets, and checked out how locals were dealing with all the white stuff.
For photos from the day, visit - http://blackpress.tv/video.php?id=19847
Video by: Baneet Braich
Music - Midsummer Sky by Kevin MacLeod
