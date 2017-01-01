  • Connect with Us

VIDEO: Snow returns to Abbotsford

  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford  posted Jan 1, 2017 at 9:00 PM— updated Jan 1, 2017 at 10:00 PM

Abbotsford was rocked by a significant amount of snow on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

The Abbotsford News hit the streets, and checked out how locals were dealing with all the white stuff.

For photos from the day, visit - http://blackpress.tv/video.php?id=19847

Video by: Baneet Braich

Music - Midsummer Sky by Kevin MacLeod

