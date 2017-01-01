- Home
VIDEO: The Resolution Run returns to Abbotsford
Abbotsford residents braved the cold weather to participate in the annual Resolution Run on Sunday.
The event, presented by The Running Room, encourages participants to start off the New Year on the right foot.
For photos from the event, visit - http://blackpress.tv/video.php?id=19846
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
