VIDEO: Abbotsford welcomes 2017 at Tradex
Abbotsford residents welcomed in 2017 at the First Night event at Tradex on Saturday night.
People of all ages jam packed the facility to bid farewell to 2016.
Fireworks, rides, entertainment, a countdown, party favours and giveaways highlighted the event, which kicked off at 5 p.m.
Happy New Year!
Video by: Baneet Braich
