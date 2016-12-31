The Millar family from Surrey braved the slippery road conditions to attend FV First Night celebrations at Tradex on New Year's eve.

Fraser Valley First Night New Year's eve celebration drew a crowd estimated at over 3,500. Event, which began at 5 pm included amusement rides bouncy castles, live stage entertainment, mini golf, crafts and fireworks.

A balloon drop at 9 pm (to coincide with a midnight countdown on the east coast) allowed the younger members of the crowd to enjoy what many adults experience at midnight.

Event is on right now and is a great family affair. Tickets still at the door.