Jan 13, 7 p.m.

Richard Winder gives the audience the low down on slime molds, forest "speedsters" at 1/25th of an inch per hour. Taking place at the Metchosin Municipal Hall.

Jan 19, 7 p.m.

Metchosin buddhist scholar David Higgins talks about the trip he took with three colleagues to discuss doctrinal issues with Tibetan lamas and abbots.

Taking place at the Metchosin Community House.

Jan 20, 7 p.m.

The first Bandwagon of 2017 takes place at the Metchosin Golf Course. Kitchen and bar open at 5:30 p.m. and the music runs from 7 until 9:15. Donation of $5 for the musicians.

Jan 27, 7 p.m.

Salmon confidential is the feature for Metchosin Film Night at the Community House. This no holds barred documentary by Twyla Roscovich discloses a government cover up after Alexandra Morton discovers that B.C.'s wild salmon are testing positive for dangerous European salmon viruses. The film documents Morton's journey as she attempts to overcome government and industry roadblocks.

