Dorothy Bojechko of Trail (second from right) presented a cross stitch of the Firemen’s Prayer to deputy fire chief Duane Monsen, Fire Chief Gerry Rempel and deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio of the Castlegar Fire Department on Friday afternoon. Bojechko has created four Firemen’s Prayer cross stitches so far and each one has taken her 133 hours to make. She presented the first cross stitch to the Trail Fire Department, and will soon be presenting one to the Ootischenia department and one to the Rossland department.