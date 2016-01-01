Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is reminding donors and potential donors in Abbotsford of the importance of booking an appointment to give blood right away.

The winter months come with the added challenges inclement weather creates. As donors in many areas contend with poor weather, it’s even more important for other current and new donors to make and keep their appointments, says CBS.

As a result of poor weather across the country, Canadian Blood Services has had to cancel a number of clinics and has also seen a decline in the number of donors able to attend clinics.

Upcoming clinics in Abbotsford take place Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Garden Park Tower (2825 Clearbrook Rd.) and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascade Community Church (35190 DeLair Rd.).

Visit blood.ca to book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and more.