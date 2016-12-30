FIRST NIGHT EVENT

The Fraser Valley First Night New Year’s Eve celebration takes place on Dec. 31 at Tradex. This family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. and includes amusement rides, face painting, bouncy castles, live entertainment, fireworks, a balloon drop and more. Food is available for purchase. Tickets are $12 in advance (free for kids three years old and younger) or $15 at the door. Info: fvtradex.com

JUBILEE EXTRAVAGANZA

Jubilee Hall (7989 Bradner Rd.) holds a New Year’s Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31. Dance to live music by the Ken McCoy Band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a buffet dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, including party favours and champagne at midnight. Tickets are available at Wilway Lumber or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2720266

GATSBY NEW YEAR

Quality Hotel and Conference Centre hosts a New Year’s Eve party with a Great Gatsby theme. Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire and enjoy music by the Bruce James Orchestra, dinner, a photo booth, a red carpet contest, door prizes, a champagne toast and a balloon drop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Info and tickets: Stephanie at 604-870-1050 (ext. 4051)

FAMILY CELEBRATION

Castle Fun Park (36165 North Parallel Rd.) hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, starting at 6 p.m. While awaiting the balloon drop, families can watch a movie on the big screen and enjoy popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies. A “simulated midnight” will be held at 9 p.m.

DIABETES SUPPORT

The Abbotsford branch of the Canadian Diabetes Association holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. Nurse Perla Sandau will discuss how compression stockings improve circulation and decrease complications in diabetics. Info: 604-701-7985

HEP C GROUP

A drop-in group for people diagnosed with hepatitis C takes place Thursday, Jan. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the office of Dr. Farley, #7 - 2168 McCallum Rd. The meeting is hosted by Positive Living Fraser Valley. Info: 604-854-1101 or info@plfv.org

BLANKET TIME

Blankets for the Fraser Valley holds its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Abbotsford Co-Op Hall, 32855 Marshall Rd. All are welcome to help put knitted and crocheted blankets together for those in need in Abbotsford. All materials are supplied. Donations of yarn are always appreciated. Info: Nancy Gallagher at 604-504-3713

FISH AND CHIPS

The ladies auxiliary to the Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (2513 West Railway St.) holds a fish and chips night on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10.

MOOD DISORDERS

The Mood Disorders Association support group in Abbotsford meets the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.) It is open to those who have mood disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and panic attacks. Friends and family are also invited. Info: Christine at 604-854-9404