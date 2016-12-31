Members of Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue are shown here during a swiftwater training session in August.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue (CFVSAR) holds a recruitment open house and information night on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

The organization is currently seeking new members, who will participate not only in search-and-rescue missions but in fundraising and community events.

Prospective members must possess a broad range of skills, including working effectively with others in stressful situations.

They must enjoy working with others, be comfortable in the outdoors and have a reasonable fitness level.

No prior experience is necessary but skills such as first aid and back-country skills are an asset.

CFVSAR members train every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. to maintain their abilities and learn new skills.

Members on specialty teams such as rope or swift water rescue put in more time on top of the regular training times.

The team requires full attendance for the four months of training. Once on the team, they are asked for 60 per cent attendance for training and 80 per cent for calls.

Most members who join stay and average of five years or more, and many have more than 20 years with the team.

Candidates are asked to submit an application along with a resume, providing a brief personal introduction and details of related skills and abilities.

Those selected as members in training will be required to attend orientation activities and events designed to demonstrate competency in various skills that may be used in the field.

Upon completion of a 12-month probationary period, all members in training will undergo a final evaluation to assess skill levels and overall competency before being accepted as a regular member of the team.

Visit cfvsar.bc.ca for more information.