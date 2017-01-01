Amy Spencer and Graeme Linton are Carmen and Don Jose in the opera Carmen for two performances and a shortened version in the summer during Riverboat Days.

Here's one final chance to reminisce over the Terrace B.C. community highlights from the last part of 2016.

October

Philip Wood, 34, credits his best friend, a crow named Lokei, with helping him turn his life around after he found the bird at three weeks old with a deformed foot. “For the past 15 years, I couldn’t find any way to clean up my life. I’d tried everything possible. This bird ended up becoming my best friend. He showed me how to be accountable for something other then my addiction. It also gave me a reason to wake up every morning – the crow would bite my toes until I woke up.”

Terrace garners an award for the best floral displays in the province at the Communities in Bloom competition. Terrace receives four blooms out of five, meaning a ranking of 79.5 per cent; five blooms is 81 per cent.

November

eleven men strut their stuff on stage in Dude Looks Like a Lady, the first annual “womanless” beauty pageant, raising eyebrows and $22,000 for the Kimmunity Angels Society. The contestants raise $10,000 of the total, even though they only have to raise a $250 entry fee each. The society helps those who have financial difficulty to pay for medical treatment, travel and equipment.

Caledonia Senior Secondary’s Planning 10 Class collects 213 warm clothing items from fellow students and delivers them to the Ksan House Society for distribution through the society’s transition house, its regular homeless shelter and its extreme weather shelter. They surpass their goal of 100 pairs of socks, mitts, gloves, scarves and toques.

After more than 3,000 bids, the Rotary Club of Terrace raises close to $50,000 at its 56th annual auction.

Mitchell Brager, 19, a young man with autism who loves to draw, displays his artwork at the Literally Mitchell show at the art gallery. His self-titled “momager” Colleen says his favourite subjects to draw are Disney images which he keeps, and he does other artwork to sell to make money.

Rohan Cooper, 7, wins a Gold Medal from The Royal Conservatory of Music for scoring the top mark in the province on the Preparatory B Speech Arts and Drama examination.

A DONATION to the Greater Terrace Beautification Society results in three sturdy flower boxes being installed on the top of Skeenaview Hill where a bench and picnic table now provide a convenient place to overlook the city. The donation is in recognition of the 45th anniversary of longtime residents Rose and Henry Dreger who have also helped finance other projects of the beautification society.

December

The Terrace Community Band reaches out to the community with a CD of music for the young and young at heart. The CDs will be given out with other items to all newborns, starting this year.

Ronald Anderson receives a Sovereign Medal for Volunteers that highlights “significant, sustained and unpaid contributions made by volunteers in their communities or abroad.” Anderson has helped many individuals from Terrace and Laxgalts’ap through the local income tax program, as chair of the Salmon Hatchery Society and founder of the Eby Street Fish Hatchery. He is also a life member of the Terrace Kinsmen and is a member of the Terrace Power and Sail Squadron.