Commander Andrew Muir pins the Lord Strathcona Medal to the tunic of Flight Sgt. Jared Christiansen during the 747 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron’s annual review in July 2016.

Take a look at a few high points from the third quarter of 2016.

July

The Terrace 747 Unicorn Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, the largest of its kind in the north with 55 cadets, sees its members receive more than 20 awards.

Of particular note, Flight Sgt. Jared Christiansen receives three awards – citizenship, the aerospace award and the Lord Strathcona Award, the latter being the highest award that can be bestowed upon a Canadian cadet.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Ekitangaala Ministries founder Sydney Maki says the local non-profit organization that supports vulnerable youth in Uganda has raised $21,000 of the $25,000 needed to help build a second school there. She started the fund raising organization to provide money for feeding programs and help pay salaries for six teachers to educate the 150 students; now there’s more than 600 students and 20 staff members.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

The Local Action Team – a volunteer collaborative between police, schools, social agencies and mental health workers aims to fill the gaps in mental health care for children and families in Terrace.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

After more than two decades on the job, Terrace and District Community Services Society executive director Marilyn Lissimore and executive assistant Jeannette Anderson retire.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

National finalist for the Miss Teen Canada Globe pageant, 15-year-old Shaina Stephens, a Ksim Nisga’a youth who grew up in Laxgalts’ap, plans to take a message about cultural appropriation to the Canada-wide event.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

In the first opera here featuring local talent, Amy Spencer and Graeme Linton star as Carmen and Don Jose, and are accompanied by about a dozen members of the chorus and the Terrace Symphony Orchestra. They put on two performances of the opera Carmen and one highlights show.

August

Betty Campbell, 94, a ‘grand’ spirited lady who never let anything slow her down, passes away at Terraceview Lodge.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Terrace Little Theatre’s production of Criminal Hearts returns from Mainstage 2016 with the coveted Best Backstage Thespian Award.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Fifty years ago Wendy Clay, a young woman from Terrace, enrols in the Canadian Navy and goes on to be a trailblazer for women in the Canadian Armed Forces: first female acting surgeon sub-lieutenant in the Navy, first woman to achieve her pilot’s wings in the Air Force in 1974 – three years before the first trial program for female pilots and six years before pilot training was officially opened to women. She was also the first female Major-General and the first female Surgeon General for the Canadian Forces.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Following up on last year’s trip to the World Scout Jamboree in Japan, Terrace scout Briana Greer goes to the village of Ambato Boeni in Madagascar with 21 other members of Scouts Canada to help with the development of a school.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Terrace air Cadet Adon Wiebe of Terrace 747 Unicorn Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is selected as the top cadet in the first intake of the three-week Basic Fitness and Sports Course.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Alistair McFetridge, 6, who had a brain tumour removed to end his frequent seizures, pays it forward by donating his birthday money of $32 to Kimmunity Angels Society, a local organization who helps people with finances so they can travel to needed medical treatment.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Former Terrace and District Museum Society board member Ed Curell is honoured posthumously with an apple tree dedicated in his memory at Heritage Park Museum. Curell was head librarian here for 29 years, passed away in 2014.

September

Seven youths on the city’s youth advisory committee produce a six-minute, documentary-style video that includes interviews with a homeless outreach worker, the RCMP, and several residents of Terrace. They find many misconceptions about homelessness and make it their goal to educate people about homelessness with the video.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

The Salvation Army runs its first summer kids club, focusing on offering free food and wholesome activities. Instead of picking children up for the program like they do during the school year, the kids club is run in a grassy area at the Pear Street housing development on the southside, where nearly all of the children live.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

The Parkside Princess narrowly escapes the landfill when its home at Parkside Secondary gets revamped, leaving no room for it. The ship finds a new home at John Whittington Park and is renamed Jack’s Sparrow.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

The Order of Terrace is awarded to Jose Coosemans, Chris Hansen, Dana Hart and Nirmal Parmar. By conferring the Order of Terrace upon deserving individuals, the City of Terrace acknowledges and applauds their significant achievements and contributions. It is the sixth occasion of the awarding of the honour since it was established in 1998.