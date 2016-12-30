Members of the Nelson Leafs and the Nelson and District Credit Union were showing off their pucks as the two organizations get ready for the big Puck Toss and Member Appreciation Night at the Nelson Leafs game on January 6. The winner of the puck toss will take home a $1,000 term deposit and all NDCU members who show their member card will get into the game at a discounted rate. Pictured left to right: Tom Murray, Megan Mulvihill, Elke O’Sullivan, Mimi de Bruyn, Tom Atkins, Christopher Jones, Alan Danks, John Dooley, Heather Gingras. Kneeling are Nelson Leaf players Aigne McGeady-Bruce and Sam Weber.