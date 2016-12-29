  • Connect with Us

Photos: Top shots of 2016

A young couple took in the beautiful scene of a sun setting over the Fraser River in Fort Langley in August.
— image credit: Miranda GATHERCOLE/Langley Times file photo
  Langley posted Dec 29, 2016

