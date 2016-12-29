Six-year-old Andrew Rivers Sagherian goes for a dip at Nanaimo Realty’s 58th annual Frank Ney Memorial Polar Bear Swim on Monday at Departure Bay Beach.

Sagherian, from Coquitlam, was in Nanaimo visiting his grandmother and wanted to participate in the swim to be like his uncle.