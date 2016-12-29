  • Connect with Us

Day at the beach

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Dec 29, 2016 at 1:00 PM
Six-year-old Andrew Rivers Sagherian goes for a dip at Nanaimo Realty’s 58th annual Frank Ney Memorial Polar Bear Swim on Monday at Departure Bay Beach. - Photo contributed
— image credit: Photo contributed

Sagherian, from Coquitlam, was in Nanaimo visiting his grandmother and wanted to participate in the swim to be like his uncle.

