Terrace scouts go canoeing on Kalum Lake into Kalum River to Red Sands to camp and paddle back upstream early in April. Part of the trip was preparing for their bigger camping trip in summer out at Mount Edziza in which they took a floatplane out and back again and went fishing and hiking, which included hiking over a lava bed.Terrace scouts go canoeing on Kalum Lake into Kalum River to Red Sands to camp and paddle back upstream early in April. Part of the trip was preparing for their bigger camping trip in summer out at Mount Edziza in which they took a floatplane out and back again and went fishing and hiking, which included hiking over a lava bed.

Here's the second quarter review of the notable moments in the community in 2016.

April

For 30 years, the Toastmasters International club here has been providing coaching and skills training. Members also have the opportunity to hone leadership skills.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

The local branch of the Northern Brain Injury Association (NBIA) increases services for brain-injured people and others who can benefit from the programs. The new services include case management, new social activities and increased brain injury prevention and education, and new support groups, including groups for families.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Terrace born-and-raised soprano Ambur Braid and pianist Topher Mokrzewski perform in concert here to help raise money for Terrace Sponsors Syrian Refugee Families, to help bring refugee families to Terrace.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Julia little, daughter-in-law of city founder George Little, celebrates her 98th birthday April 11.

May

A 40-year Terrace educator Dave Crawley retires for a second time after being drawn back from his first retirement to become principal of Veritas Catholic School.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Longtime Terrace Rotary Club member Art Erasmus receives the Service Above Self Award at the rotary district’s annual conference in front of about 400 Rotarians, friends and family.

The award is rotary’s “highest honour” and “recognizes up to 150 Rotarians each year who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents,” according to the rotary international website.

June

The Northern Animal Rescue Alliance partners with the Kitselas First Nation to humanely manage the high number of free-roaming and feral cats in Kitselas’ Gitaus Village. The non-profit organization gets the cats veterinary care and spays and neuters them so that they can safely reintegrate into the community or, where possible, put the cats up for adoption.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Cancer survivors gather at Skeena Middle School track for the annual Relay for Life and raise more than $83,800. Relay for Life makes a big change for its 17th annual event reducing the event from 12 hours to six hours. The reduction came from community feedback and a decline in participation.

◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆ ◆

Efforts by Kitsumkalum’s ‘Na Aksa Gyilak’yoo School to raise $2 million for a new building pay off with a flood of local artists pledging their support at a fundraiser on National Aboriginal Day. The value of works pledged by First Nations artists combined with cash donations and on-site sales comes to $99,121.