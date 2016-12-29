* Urban Safari: 2 to 7 p.m., Dec. 30, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, Urban Safari Rescue Society, 1395 176th St. Tree chipping and bottle drive. By donation. Funds support the facility for unwanted exotic animals.

* 1st and 2nd Brookswood Scouts: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8, Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave. Tree chipping by donation. Tree pickup service available Jan. 7 for a minimum donation of $15 per tree within a 15 kilometre radius of the school. Booking and info: 2ndBrookswood@gmail.com.

* 2nd Langley Scouts: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 7, Buckley Park, 19680 48th Ave. Tree chipping and bottle drive. Tree pickup service available for a minimum donation of $15 per tree. Must book by Jan. 6. Booking and info: tree@darkroast.ca.

* 1st Willoughby Scouts: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8, Willoughby Elementary, 20766 80th Ave. Tree chipping and bottle drive. Tree pickup service available Jan. 7 for a minimum donation of $10 per tree in Willoughby and $20 outside the neighbourhood. Book by Jan. 6. Booking and info: Alisa, 604-617-3445.

* 10th Langley Scouts: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7, Safeway parking lot, 20871 Fraser Hwy. By donation drop off.

* Dry grad: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8, Clayton Heights Secondary, 7003 188th Ave. The Dry Grad 2017 chipping and bottle drive is by donation. Info: Kelly, 778-384-1963.

* Ride 2Survive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8, Willowbrook Shopping Centre parking lot. By donation to support the cycling event that raises funds for cancer research.

* 1st Walnut Grove Scout Group: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8, Walnut Grove Secondary, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr. east parking lot. By donation. Pick up service: $10 Walnut Grove, $15 Fort Langley and Willoughby, $20 Willoughby south of 72nd Ave. Schedule in advance. Pickups on Jan. 7 and 8. Scheduling and info: treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca or Brent, 604-720-4805.

* Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 27 to Jan. 8, Cloverdale Fuels, 20280 102B Ave. Chipping by donation benefits the hospital foundation. Cloverdale Fuels will match all donations.