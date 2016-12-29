Scout Bethanee Prevett builds a fire in the snow, one of several skills local youth are taught in the program.

Scouts are offering a hand to those who don’t have the means, or the time, to haul away their old Christmas tree.

The 1st BX Scouting Group’s third annual Christmas tree pickup and bottle drive is Jan. 7.

“We’ll gratefully take away your Christmas tree for a donation,” said Mac Clark, a second-year Scout.

“We’re covering the entire Vernon area with trucks and trailers, grabbing trees and picking up your holiday empties too.”

The first BX Scouting Group currently has about 50 boys and girls aged five to 14 in Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts.

“Our focus is in experiencing the outdoors and building relationships, away from the electronics,” said Dan Francescutti, a leader and parent.

“Our program is built on the youth working to raise funds for various adventures. Last summer we canoed to camp on an island rehydrating food for three days. And in a few weeks our Scouts will be snowshoeing into a winter camp on a mountain where they’ll build quinzees in the snow.”

To arrange for your tree and/or bottle pickup on Jan. 7, call Scouter Shawna 250-558-5688 or Scouter Amanda 778-475-1135.

For more information on the local program, visit 1stBX.com.