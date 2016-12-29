The launch of Boulevard Okanagan magazine is being celebrated.

With the purchase of Okanagan HOME magazine, Black Press is launching the lifestyles publication Boulevard in the Okanagan.

Boulevard Okanagan plans to publish six times a year.

“Boulevard Okanagan is going to be such a high quality publication. I think it will do an amazing job representing all of the things the Okanagan is about,” said Justin O’Connor, former Okanagan HOME owner.

Focusing on high-end homes, fashion, arts, food, people and design in the area, Boulevard Okanagan presents the luxury lifestyle in all of its finery. Using community based writers and photographers, Boulevard will open the doors on upscale living in this region.

“Black Press has a rich history of capturing stories of life in the Okanagan and Boulevard is going to be a great platform to showcase the Okanagan lifestyle and the fascinating people who call the region their home,” said Randy Blair, a president with Black Press, which owns The Morning Star.

With the launch of the Okanagan edition, Boulevard is now publishing four separate English language magazines, covering markets in Victoria, mid-Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. A Chinese language edition focuses on the Vancouver market area.

“Launching Boulevard for the Okanagan is testament to the growth in this region,” said Penny Sakamoto, Boulevard Group publisher.

“It will showcase the sophistication and elegance found here.”

Boulevard Okanagan will be distributed to select homes and be available, free of charge, in various retail outlets.