With the help of NexusBC, On Side Restoration provided a Christmas hamper to seniors Fay and Maurice. Lee Brinkman (from back left), seniors services co-ordinator, Diane Prince and Neville Byles, of On Side Restoration, present the hamper.

Many spirits are brighter this holiday season thanks to NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

“The holiday season can be a very tough time, particularly for someone who doesn’t have much money or family to spend the holidays with,” said Lee Brinkman, seniors services co-ordinator at NexusBC.

“So this Christmas, our aim was to brighten the spirits of seniors in Vernon.”

With help from the community and through NexusBC’s new Making Spirits Bright Christmas gift campaign, they did just that.

“More than 100 low-income seniors received gifts and hampers this year,” said Brinkman.

“On top of the 35 Telus Community Ambassador hampers and a generous hamper donated by On Side Restoration, another 65 seniors received gifts donated by individuals and businesses in the community.”

One senior who received a gift card for Walmart said he will use it to purchase a much-needed pair of eye glasses. He tells his donor in a letter that, “it’s easy to get down in the dumps but you have lifted my spirits and I’m just so very grateful.”

Another said that thanks to his new winter jacket, he won’t be cold anymore after not having one for two years.

Yet another said her Christmas is so much brighter now that she can purchase a few extra groceries.

Brinkman says she hopes donors understand the real difference they have made to someone in need.

“There have been tears of joy and heart-warming stories of how these gifts have helped,” she said.

“We have such an amazing community that really stepped up this year to help so many in need. Thank you.”