Mother/daughter team Dianne Fraser and Summer Stewart created this gingerbread replica of the Fort Langley Community Hall. This amazing creation is on display at the Fort Langley Library located on the bottom of the hall.

The Fort Library is open Wednesday, until 8 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.