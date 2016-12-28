An injured pigeon facilitated Clare Reimer’s introduction to the Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford, and more than a year later, the Langley girl is still raising money to help the rescue facility.

What did Clare Reimer get for her 10th birthday?

One bucket of specialized formula for newborn animals and 10,000 meal worms.

The Grade 5 student from R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary decided – for the fifth year running – to forgo birthday gifts.

Each year she asks people in her life to make a donation, instead, to a charity of her choice.

This year, she asked for donations to an animal rescue centre in lieu of presents.

And this year, that translated to $500 for the Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford.

“Deciding who to raise money for this year was an easy decision, as Clare has been busy knitting little nests for the animals at Elizabeth’s – since she dropped off her donation last year,” explained her mother Carolyn.

To elaborate more on why Clare picked Elizabeth’s, Mom explained how Clare delivered a hurt pigeon to the shelter in August 2015. She brought the bird in with an injured wing, hoping it could be rehabilitated.

Seeing first hand the work the animal shelter provides, the little girl was sold and wanted to do more to help out.

But Elizabeth’s is not the first animal shelter that has benefitted from the little girl’s generosity.

Animals have always been the recipient of Clare’s birthday gifts, said Mom, who noted that to date Clare has raised $1,420 for animal rescue.

In 2012, she raised $305 for Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary. In 2013, she raised $215 for Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary.

In 2014, she raised $170 for the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Care – specifically the sea otters.

In 2015, she raised $230 for Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center. And this year, she collected the most ever – $500, again for Elizabeth’s.

“This goes to show that young people can make a big difference, in their community,” boasted the proud mother.