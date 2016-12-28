Image from Surrey Archives' new 'The Sixties in Surrey' video.

SURREY — A new video posted by Surrey Archives shows how the city coped with the many political and social changes of the 1960s.

A five-minute "The Sixties in Surrey" clip was posted to the organization's YouTube channel on Friday, Dec. 23.

Subjects covered in the video include the city's first indoor ice arena, a zoo once built in Newton, the construction of the Port Mann Bridge and Guildford Town Centre, flooding problems, protests, the arrival of colour TV and the addition of 18 new schools over the course of the decade.

"Discover Surrey of the 1960s in 265 seconds!" reads the description. "Lose yourself in this decade’s groovy beat through tales of developing transportation routes, entertainment venues, and more. Archival records provide a brief snapshot of local experiences in this decade."

Here's the video: