Whether you decide to plunk yourself down beside a roaring fire with a glass of processo, snowshoe into the woods to see the night sky, or join your friends for a whopping party, there's plenty to do in the North Okanagan to ring in the New Year.

Here's a few ideas for those who haven't made up their minds as of yet:

ARMY NAVY AIR FORCE CLUB in the Spitfire Lounge, 2500 46th Ave., Vernon, 250-542-3277. Celebrate the New Year with music by the Evergreen Drifters. Cold buffet at 10:30 p.m. Tickets available at the unit – only $25 per person.

ENDERBY LEGION #98 909 Belvedere St. Saturday Night Dance Party New Year’s Eve event. Music by B.C. Barn Catz. Cold plate at 10:30 p.m. Tickets at the bar, $35/person.

THE GREEN in the Village Green Hotel, 4801 27th St. 250-542-3321. Ring in the New Year with the Shawn Lightfoot Band. Party favours, snack table, balloon drop at midnight. Tickets: $30 (cash only), available in the pub and at the front desk.

LORENZO’S CAFE 901 Mabel Lake Rd. (8 km east of Enderby), Ashton Creek, 250-838-6700. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the bluesy-rock of the Dan Engelland Blues Band. Dan’s red hot guitar licks with a kick-ass band will guarantee a rockin’ good time. Features a fabulous dinner and appies, champagne, dancing, zeppelins, ball drop at midnight, party favours, bowling and more. Tickets are $40. Call to reserve.

LUMBY LEGION # 167 2016 Miller St. The Legion is open New Year's Eve from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a meat draw from 3-5 p.m., and their sports registration starting at 7 p.m. The band will begin playing at 8 p.m. up in the hall. No cover charge for any of these fun events, but please bring an appetizer to share. There will be a donation jar in the hall for the band. Everyone 19 plus is welcome. Please plan ahead, and have a designated driver, or call Dale P. from Lumby Designated Driver to get you and your vehicle home safely.

MARTEN BREWING COMPANY 2933 30th Ave., (778) 475-5115. Enjoy Brew Year’s Eve with eight craft breweries from around the Okanagan on tap. Ticket purchase includes commemorative glass with five tokens to sample five of the craft brews, commemorative gifts, buffet dinner and midnight snack bar. Also DJ and dancing, games, activities, balloon drop at midnight, and craft cider midnight toast. Top door prize includes a KalaVida paddle board worth $1,400. Tickets now on sale. Group rates available. Doors open at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve.

PREDATOR RIDGE RESORT The resort celebrates the end of its 25th anniversary with a New Year's Eve gala and dinner party at the Range Lounge and Grill starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy a 6-course gourmet small plates dinner, served throughout the evening, dancing & live DJ entertainment (who will be taking requests all evening), midnight toast with complimentary sparkling wine, photo booth, complimentary hats, noisemakers & more! Cost is $99/person. Purchase online at http://store.predatorridge.com/collections/event-tickets/products/new-years-eve-25th-anniversary-gala

RECORD CITY 3127 30th Ave., Vernon, (250) 503-0038. New New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 30, featuring three live acts, a drink included with your ticket and appies provided by Record City’s new catering crew. Headliner is Vancouver-based Petunia & The Vipers, bringing their sizzling brand of old-time swing, country blues and jazz numbers to have the whole room moving and shaking. With opening acts, Tidal Baby and The Left Coast Jug Band. Tickets are $25 at Record City.

SILVER STAR MOUNTAIN RESORT New Year's Eve night skiing ends at 6:30 p.m., with the torchlight parade at 8 p.m. and the fireworks to follow.

STATUS NIGHTCLUB 2900 29th Ave. Vernon. Celebrate New Years Eve Bash 2017 at Status Vernon. Special guests include: DJ Roberto Styles & DJ H2O. Ring in the new year with champagne, a balloon drop, a buffet, party favours and chances to win CASH! Get your tickets now for $10 presale or $15 at the door on Dec. 31. The club will be open until 4 a.m. 19-plus only.

VERNON ELKS LODGE #45 HALL 3103 – 30th St. Spend New Year’s Eve with the Dezert Cruze Band. Tickets are $20 ea. Cold buffet at 10:30 p.m. Tickets: 250-549-7254.

VERNON JAZZ CLUB 3000 - 31st St. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with The Legendary Lake Monsters at 9 p.m. The Okanagan’s premier party band will bring in the New Year in a Monstrous way! Special New Year’s treats! Tickets are now sold out. Visit vernonjazz.com for upcoming shows.

VERNON RECREATION CENTRE: VERNON 125 ANNIVERSARY On Jan. 1 and 2, from noon – 4 p.m., the Vernon Recreation Centre will kick off the year-long Activate Vernon 125 celebration that honours the city's rich history from its incorporation in 1892 and sets the stage for a dynamic future.

12 - 12:30 p.m.: Official Kick-off Ceremony

12:30 - 4 p.m.: Bouncy Castles and Mini Golf

12:30 - 3 p.m.: Sunday / 12:30 to 2:45 p.m. Monday- Skating - Outdoor Rink

1:30 - 4 p.m.: Fun swim with the Wibit

Memory Book: Share your Vernon story

Wishing Tree: Make a wish for the New Year Family admission is $10, or $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Visit the Vernon Recreation Centre's Events Calendar for ongoing Vernon 125 events throughout 2017.

If you want to add your New Year's event to this list, email the details to: entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com