• Urban Safari Rescue Society is hosting their tree chipping and bottle drive Dec. 30 from 2-7 p.m. and Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1395 176. Money raised will help care for unwanted exotic animals.

• Third Cloverdale Scouts’ tree chipping will take place Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Country Market, Highway 10 and 168 St. All proceeds will go towards funding their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Canadian Scout Jamboree, a fun-filled week of adventure at Camp Nedooae in Nova Scotia. Along with the tree chip, scouts will collect bottles and gently worn clothing.

• Cloverdale Catholic School (17511 59 Ave.) is holding a Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive on Monday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for computer technology for the school’s learning assistance department.

• The Surrey firefighters’ annual tree chipping takes place on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two locations: Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 St.) and Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 St.). All donations will go to the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society.

• The Enver Creek Secondary dry grad tree chipping and bottle drive takes place Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 14505 84 Ave. They will also collect clothing, small household items and Canadian Tire money.

• Emmanuel Covenant Church is holding its annual Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive for their youth programs on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17029 16 Ave.

• Adams Road Elementary’s seventh annual tree chipping and bottle drive will take place Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18228 68 Ave. Donate and get free Langley Rivermen tickets while supplies last.

• St. Matthew’s Parish is holding their annual Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive on Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16079 88 Ave. The event is organized by the Knights of Columbus to benefit B.C. charities. Donations will be accepted.

• Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary Music Department’s community tree chipping and bottle drive takes place Jan. 7 and 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6151 180 St.

• Clayton Heights Secondary School’s tree chipping and bottle drive will take place Jan. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7003 188 St. The fundraiser is for the school’s dry grad.