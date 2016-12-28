Rev. Cari Copeman-Haynes (centre) walks the Labyrinth in the foyer of Crossroads United Church.

Was 2016 a bit much for you? Need some reflection time?

Crossroads United Church is hosting a New Year's Eve Labyrinth Walk on Dec. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

The Maltese labyrinth in the church's foyer will be open for a public drop-in walk for folks looking for quiet contemplation.

Soft music will be played, tea will be served and candles will outline the labyrinth.

There is no charge.

For more information, visit www.crossroads-united-church.ca

The video below is from 2012 when the labyrinth was first opened after a church renovation.