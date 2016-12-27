Fernie Academy graduates Eva Sombrowski, Cami Ordonez, Maria Landa, Gillian Craig, Keegan Street, Mira Macnair, Evan Traverse, Seb Yvon and Sean Hardy have amassed over $300,000 in scholarships.

Fernie Academy graduates are once again proving that it pays to stay in school.

On Dec. 7 it was announced that seven students from last year’s graduating class are receiving Graduation Program Examinations Scholarships.

The $1,250 scholarships are awarded to 500 high school graduates who have received the highest provincial exam scores in Grades 10 - 12.

The scholarships are awarded to students who achieve the highest scores in the science, social studies, math and two English exams, which every student must pass to graduate high school in B.C.

Fernie Academy graduate Evan Traverse, 18, will be using his scholarship money to turn himself into an engineer. He’s already been accepted by the University of Calgary and is awaiting a response from the University of British Columbia.

“I’d say they’re doing something right,” said Traverse. “We’re taught how to test very well for sure. I’m glad that I stayed with the Academy for 13 years. I’d say it paid off.”

The Ministry of Education reported that 43,000 students graduated last year, which means the scholarships are going to the top one per cent of the province’s pupils.

“I’m really proud of the students and our staff,” said Academy principal Jocelyn Sombrowski. “Everyone is really committed to preparing the students for the next level.”

This same group of students has earned over $300,000 in scholarships so far, she added.