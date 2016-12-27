The Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society has been organizing an annual tree chip since 1988.

‘Tis the season to wonder what you’re going to do with the coniferous tree slowly starting to wither in your living room.

Fear not, Cloverdale. There’s an environmentally friendly and convenient way to get started on your new year cleaning: take your Christmas tree to a local tree-chipping fundraiser and ring in 2017 by supporting a great local cause.

3rd Cloverdale Scouts

Come out and support the 3rd Cloverdale Scouts! All proceeds will go towards funding their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Canadian Scout Jamboree, a fun-filled week of adventure, challenge and friendship at Camp Nedooae in Nova Scotia this summer. Along with the tree chip, scouts will also be collecting bottles and gently worn clothing.

When: Monday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Cloverdale Country Market

Cost: By donation

Cloverdale Catholic School

Tree Chipping and bottle drive.

When: Monday Jan. 2 and Saturday Jan. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Cloverdale Catholic School, 17511 59 Ave.

Cost: By donation

Adams Road Elementary

Join us for our 7th annual tree chipping and bottle drive and get 2017 off to a fresh start by turning that tree into mulch and cleaning out those bottles and cans! Donate and get free Langley Rivermen tickets while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Adams Road Elementary, 18228 68 Ave.

Cost: By donation

Clayton Heights Secondary

Start your New Year clean-up! Bring your tree and empty cans and bottles to us and we will look after everything for you. Please let your family, friends and neighbours know. Donations collected will go towards Clayton Heights’ Dray Grad 2017.

When: Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 7 - 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Clayton Heights Secondary School, 7003 188 St.

Cost: By donation

Surrey Firefighters

Every year, more than 45 firefighters volunteer to help locals remove trees from their vehicles and toss them in the chipper. The society has organized an annual tree chip since 1988, and donations benefit the Surrey Fire Fighter’s youth and family programs.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Newton Athletic Park, 7395 128 St, and Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St.

Cost: By donation

Enver Creek Secondary

The Enver Creek Secondary dry grad tree chipping and bottle drive will also collect clothing, small household items and Canadian Tire money.

When: Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 14505 84 Ave.

Cost: By donation

Urban Safari Rescue Society

Do something positive for the environment. Bring your Xmas tree for chipping and bring your left over bottles and cans for recycle. This fund raiser helps you take care of some Xmas garbage and the money raised helps us care for our many unwanted exotic animals in our rescue facility. You get a warm fuzzy feeling.

When: Dec. 30, from 2 to 7 p.m., Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1395 176 St.

Cost: By donation

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary Music Department's community tree chipping and bottle drive.

When: Jan. 7–8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 6151 180 St.

Cost: By donation

St. Matthew's Parish

St. Matthew's Parish is holding their annual Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive. The event is organized by the Knights of Columbus to benefit B.C. charities.

When: Jan. 7–8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 16079 88 Ave.

Cost: By donation