For the second year, Vernon will be honouring and acknowledging multicultural community champions through a nomination process.

The goal of the program is to celebrate multiculturalism and show how diversity strengthens our community by highlighting the contributions of local residents.

“Our community is rich with people from indigenous cultures as well as people from around the world contributing to the fabric of our society,” said Annette Sharkey, with the Social Planning Council.

“We’ve had such positive response to the first year’s champions whose stories have been running monthly in The Morning Star since October, that we wanted to continue the program and share even more stories about individuals in our the community.”

The nomination process involves completing a form and submitting before Jan. 31. The forms are available at www.socialplanning.ca

Criteria for the nominees are that they are connected to a diverse cultural background, contribute back to our community through entrepreneurship, career, stewardship, mentorship or volunteerism, and would be comfortable being celebrated, sharing their culture and having their story told publicly.

Up to 10 nominations will be selected as community champions and they will have their story shared in the community. They will also be honoured at a reception in March.