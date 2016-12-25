The great horned owl is among the species that bird watchers will be on the lookout for on Jan. 2, when the annual Christmas bird count takes place in Langley. Anyone who would like to participate is asked to meet at the Ricky’s restaurant at Glover Road and Langley Bypass between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

The various Christmas Bird Counts in the Lower Mainland are each conducted on a single day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

Each one is organized by a birding club or naturalist organization, with the Langley Field Naturalists conducting the local count.

This year’s leader is local bird enthusiast Michael Klotz.

The Langley count is part of the larger White Rock/Surrey/Langley count.

The annual bird count is a great family activity, that is both fun and educational and is a great way to bring family members of all ages together.

Last year’s count found the total number of birds up from the year before — from 6,705 to 7,934. The species count also went up, from 67 to 68.

This includes numbers sent in by three official backyard feeder watchers.

Anyone who is interested in participating, is invited to gather at Ricky’s restaurant on Glover Road and the Langley Bypass between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Counters are reminded to dress warmly and bring a packed lunch.

Beginner birders are welcome and a carpool system will be set up.

The event offers a chance to make new friends and learn more about one of North America’s fastest growing pastimes.

For more info, contact John Gordon 604-533-7171 or visit www.thecanadianwarbler.blogspot.com.