Photo: Smooth Sailing at Santa Skate
Jen Cho introduced her three-year-old son, Tong Kim, to the fun of skating on Dec. 18 at the Langley Minor Hockey Association Santa Skate, which collected donations for Sources Langley Food Bank.
