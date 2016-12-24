  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Photo: Smooth Sailing at Santa Skate

Jen Cho introduced her three-year-old son, Tong Kim, to the fun of skating on Dec. 18 at the Langley Minor Hockey Association Santa Skate, which collected donations for Sources Langley Food Bank. - Dan Ferguson/Langley Times
Jen Cho introduced her three-year-old son, Tong Kim, to the fun of skating on Dec. 18 at the Langley Minor Hockey Association Santa Skate, which collected donations for Sources Langley Food Bank.
— image credit: Dan Ferguson/Langley Times
  • Langley posted Dec 24, 2016 at 4:00 PM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...