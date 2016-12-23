Churches throughout Castlegar will be celebrating the birth of Christ with special services this weekend. Here is a quick roundup of worship opportunities.

Christmas Eve

Castlegar Baptist Church, 419 Seventh Ave. — Candlelight service 7 p.m. A time of traditional Christmas carols and worship by candlelight.

Castlegar United Church, 809 Merry Creek Rd. — Service 7 p.m. Family oriented, followed by candlelit service.

Kinnaird Church of God, 2404 Columbia Ave. — Candlelight service 7 p.m. Special music, carols and brief inspirational message.

Kinnaird Park Community Church, 1250 26 St. — Candlelight service 6 p.m.

Living Waters Faith Fellowship, 2329 Sixth Ave. — Morning service 10:30 a.m.

New Life Church, 602 Seventh Ave. — Evening service 6 p.m.

St. David's Anglican Church, 614 Christina Place — 9:30 p.m. Carols followed by Christmas Eve Eucharist at 10 p.m.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 713 Fourth St. — Evening service 6 p.m. Christmas hymns, candlelight, and time set aside to celebrate God's great love for each and every one of us.

St. Rita's Catholic Church, 513 Seventh Ave. Christmas Eve Mass 10 p.m.

Christmas Day

Castlegar Baptist Church — Morning worship service 10:30 a.m.

Kinnaird Church of God — Morning service 11 a.m.

St. David's Anglican Church — Christmas Day Holy Eucharist 10 a.m.

St. Rita's Catholic Church — Christmas Day Mass 10 a.m.