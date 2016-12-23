Organizers and volunteers at the Mission Community Services Christmas Bureau are thankful for all the kind, thoughtful and generous people who have donated to help the community.

Donations have allowed the bureau to help around 1,300 Mission people this season.

This year’s campaign is still about $30,000 short of its needed budget, and financial donations are still welcome. Donations can be brought to the Food Centre at 32646 Logan Ave. or to Mission Community Services on Second Avenue.

The Food Centre continues throughout the year, so donations of food are always welcome any time.

Call Mission Community Services Society at 604-826-3634 for information about the Food Centre, Christmas Bureau or many other community programs.