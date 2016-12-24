- Home
Mission Festival of Trees winners announced
The fourth annual Mission Festival of Trees took place Dec. 6-10 and, although the performance of a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol had to be cancelled due to poor weather, the event was still a big success.
The festival is held to support the Christmas Bureau. and the five-day festival managed to raise more than $1,300 in cash donations and pounds of non-perishable food items and boxes of Christmas gifts.
Twenty-five decorated Christmas trees from various groups, families, churches, businesses, and organizations were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in the Mission community.
There were 31 volunteers involved, and entertainers performed throughout the event.
Results of the voting by visitors to the festival for their favourite trees are as follows:
People’s Choice Award
Mission Rotary Club – Sunrise
Best Uniquely Decorated Tree
St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church – Kids’ Club
Best Crafty Decorated Tree
St. Andrew’s United Church (handmade decorations)
Best Family Decorated Tree
Alexander, Clark and Nan
Best Business Decorated Tree
Mission Midwifery
Best Organization/Group Decorated Tree
Hope Central at Copper Hall
Honourable Mention also goes to the following:
- All Saints Anglican Church Sunday School;
- JMJ Photography Services;
- Girl Guides of Canada – Mission District;
- Mission Rotary Club – Mid-Day;
- Joan Fishleigh;
- 521 Aurora Squadron Mission;
- Icenfire.