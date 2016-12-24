Twenty-five trees were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in Mission.

The fourth annual Mission Festival of Trees took place Dec. 6-10 and, although the performance of a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol had to be cancelled due to poor weather, the event was still a big success.

The festival is held to support the Christmas Bureau. and the five-day festival managed to raise more than $1,300 in cash donations and pounds of non-perishable food items and boxes of Christmas gifts.

Twenty-five decorated Christmas trees from various groups, families, churches, businesses, and organizations were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in the Mission community.

There were 31 volunteers involved, and entertainers performed throughout the event.

Results of the voting by visitors to the festival for their favourite trees are as follows:

People’s Choice Award

Mission Rotary Club – Sunrise

Best Uniquely Decorated Tree

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church – Kids’ Club

Best Crafty Decorated Tree

St. Andrew’s United Church (handmade decorations)

Best Family Decorated Tree

Alexander, Clark and Nan

Best Business Decorated Tree

Mission Midwifery

Best Organization/Group Decorated Tree

Hope Central at Copper Hall

Honourable Mention also goes to the following: