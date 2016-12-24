  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Mission Festival of Trees winners announced

  • Mission, B.C. posted Dec 24, 2016 at 6:00 AM
Twenty-five trees were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in Mission. - Submitted Photo
Twenty-five trees were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in Mission.
— image credit: Submitted Photo

The fourth annual Mission Festival of Trees took place Dec. 6-10 and, although the performance of a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol had to be cancelled due to poor weather, the event was still a big success.

The festival is held to support the Christmas Bureau. and the five-day festival managed to raise more than $1,300 in cash donations and pounds of non-perishable food items and boxes of Christmas gifts.

Twenty-five decorated Christmas trees from various groups, families, churches, businesses, and organizations were given to the Christmas Bureau for distribution to families/seniors in the Mission community.

There were 31 volunteers involved, and entertainers performed throughout the event.

Results of the voting by visitors to the festival for their favourite trees are as follows:

People’s Choice Award

Mission Rotary Club – Sunrise

Best Uniquely Decorated Tree

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church – Kids’ Club

Best Crafty Decorated Tree

St. Andrew’s United Church (handmade decorations)

Best Family Decorated Tree

Alexander, Clark and Nan

Best Business Decorated Tree

Mission Midwifery

Best Organization/Group Decorated Tree

Hope Central at Copper Hall

Honourable Mention also goes to the following:

  • All Saints Anglican Church Sunday School;
  • JMJ Photography Services;
  • Girl Guides of Canada – Mission District;
  • Mission Rotary Club – Mid-Day;
  • Joan Fishleigh;
  • 521 Aurora Squadron Mission;
  • Icenfire.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...