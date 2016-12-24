Dr. Michael Yatscoff and team demonstrate a mock emergency room scene with the use of a child simulation doll during a recent presentation.

The Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association (FVICBA) recently donated $12,000 to a new simulation lab at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The funds will go toward the $400,000 initial cost of the simulation program.

The donation was presented Dec. 1 during an information session hosted by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

The session included nurse Alexine Mclellan showing how patients are prioritized in the emergency room, and Dr. Michael Yatscoff and his team demonstrating a mock emergency room scene of a child who had been hit by a car.

A child simulation doll emulated breathing, the sound of pain, the chest rising and heartbeats.

The simulation lab would train health workers in Abbotsford and surrounding hospitals in Fraser East.

The evening ended with the FVICBA donation, which was raised through the group’s annual gala on Oct. 28.

The FVHCF’s primary purpose is to raise funds and awareness to further the improvement of health care in the Fraser Health region. This includes medical equipment, programs and facilities.

To make a donation towards the simulation lab, email info@fvhcf.ca or call 1-877-661-0314.