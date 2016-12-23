HOMINUM MEETS

Hominum Fraser Valley meets Monday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. This is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bisexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. For information and meeting location, call Art at 604-462-9813 or Don at 604-329-9760.

JUBILEE EXTRAVAGANZA

Jubilee Hall (7989 Bradner Rd.) holds a New Year’s Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31. Dance to live music by the Ken McCoy Band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a buffet dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, including party favours and champagne at midnight. Tickets are available at Wilway Lumber or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2720266

FIRST NIGHT EVENT

The Fraser Valley First Night New Year’s Eve celebration takes place on Dec. 31 at Tradex. This family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. and includes amusement rides, face painting, bouncy castles, live entertainment, fireworks, a balloon drop and more. Food is available for purchase. Tickets are $12 in advance (free for kids three years old and younger) or $15 at the door. Info: fvtradex.com

GATSBY NEW YEAR

Quality Hotel and Conference Centre hosts a New Year’s Eve party with a Great Gatsby theme. Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire and enjoy music by the Bruce James Orchestra, dinner, a photo booth, a red carpet contest, door prizes, a champagne toast and a balloon drop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Info and tickets: Stephanie at 604-870-1050 (ext. 4051)

FAMILY FUN

Castle Fun Park (36165 North Parallel Rd.) hosts a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, starting at 6 p.m. While awaiting the balloon drop, families can watch a movie on the big screen and enjoy popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies. A “simulated midnight” will be held at 9 p.m.

ORCHESTRA OPENINGS

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra Chorus has immediate openings and welcomes committed singers, including those from Abbotsford, whose voices blend well in a group. All singers are expected to attend weekly rehearsals (some sectionals may be called) as they prepare for two spring performances of Mozart’s Requiem. At this time, there is a special need for male voices. Performance dates are April 7 in Aldergrove and April 8 in Chilliwack. The ability to read music is a requirement. Call Paula DeWit at 604-795-0521 for information regarding placement and rehearsal details.

ALATEEN MEETINGS

Alateen, a part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, whether it’s a parent, sibling or friend. The group meets every Tuesday in Abbotsford at the Home Society (31581 South Fraser Way), starting at 7:15 p.m. Info: 604-855-1942 or 604-826-5100

MOOD DISORDERS

The Mood Disorders Association support group in Abbotsford meets the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.) It is open to those who have mood disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and panic attacks. Friends and family are also invited. Info: Christine at 604-854-9404

NAR-ANON GROUP

Nar-Anon Family Group meets every Thursday in Abbotsford at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3845 Gladwin Rd., from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This is a 12-step program for those who have been affected by someone else’s addiction.

FOR SEXAHOLICS

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.

S-ANON MEETS

S-Anon is a 12- step program of recovery for family members and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s sexaholism/sex addiction. The group meets Wednesdays in Abbotsford at the HOME Society (31581 South Fraser Way, right-side entrance), starting at 7 p.m. Info: abbotsfordsanon1@telus.net and sanon.org

TOPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. For information about evening chapters in Abbotsford and Mission, call Jacquie at 604-556-0535. For daytime chapters, phone Peter at 604-702-8338.

EX-BRITS CLUB

The Ex-Brits Club meets once a month in Abbotsford. The group gets together at noon on the third Wednesday of each month at Jo Jo’s Fish and Chips. Info: 604-853-5584

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532

BLIND SOCIETY

The Blind and Visually Impaired Society meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Legacy Sports Centre, #4 - 3270 Trethewey St. Info: 604-626-0643

READING BUDDIES

Volunteers are needed for the Reading Buddy program at the Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way) and Abbbotsford Community Library (33355 Bevan Ave.). The program pairs high school students and/or adult volunteers with children in Grades 1 to 4 who need extra help with their reading skills. The volunteers spend 45 minutes a week practising reading with their little buddy. An orientation session is provided to all volunteers on Thursdays at 4 p.m. at Clearbrook Library. Application forms are available at both libraries.