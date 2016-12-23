A ‘Charlie Brown’ tree is a tradition at the Hodge family.

“This is a little tradition that I’ve been doing for the last five or six years,” says firefighter Jason Hodge, executive director, Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation. “I head out into the bush to find the perfect Charlie Brown-style tree. I wrap a rope light around the centre, candy cane style. Every tree ornament has a special meaning to me and my family as they were all gifts.

This year, the Hodges had their littles ones, ages two and three years, in tow. “We had a fun morning of playing in the snow and tree hunting.”