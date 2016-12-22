Zoe, Trinity and Xavier Niziol were enjoying their Christmas meals when a special guest stopped by to say hi.

PHOTO: Madelyn Jasper-Piche, Chloey Jasper-Piche and Alysia Monsen helped serve at the DQ Christmas meal Dec. 21. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The initial crowd of people of all ages were enjoying a full Christmas feast inside the Langley City DQ Wednesday evening when the jingle of bells signalled the arrival of Santa.

As Santa wandered through the crowd meeting kids of all ages, his elves, also known as friends and family of restaurant owners Cindy and Jim French, noted ages and gender of the children in the restaurant.

Then the elves sneaked to the back of the downtown fast food restaurant to select toys for the kids.

In addition to cooking up 16 turkeys, 200 pounds of potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and desserts, the owners also ensured Christmas gifts.

The dinner was open to anyone wanting a Christmas meal, whether due to financial need or just wanting some company.

The owners have held the Christmas dinner annually for about a decade, with support from various other local businesses and agencies.

PHOTO: Sandy and Peter wore festive wear and got to meet Santa at the DQ Christmas meal. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

PHOTO: (Left to right) June Hatch, John Gamble and Marian Jappy helped serve a traditional Christmas feast alongside Jim French, owner of the DQ restaurant in Langley City. (Heather Colpitts)