  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Photos-Nixon Wenger gives back

Kim Bourke and Karl Marsden of Nixon Wenger serve chilli for lunch Thursday at the Upper Room Mission. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
Kim Bourke and Karl Marsden of Nixon Wenger serve chilli for lunch Thursday at the Upper Room Mission.
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • by  Lisa VanderVelde - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon  posted Dec 22, 2016 at 3:00 PM

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...