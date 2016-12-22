- Home
PHOTOS: Charity under construction
Brynlee Menu gets some help with her gingerbread house from her mom Jackie as her Grade 2 Beairsto Elementary class decorates at the Vernon Square Safeway. The gingerbread houses will be sold by donation at Safeway and the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
Grade 2 Beairsto Elementary students Aya Swerdelian (from right), Julia Russell and Nicole Sjoberg decorate gingerbread houses at the Vernon Square Safeway. The gingerbread houses will be sold by donation at Safeway and the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
