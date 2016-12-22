  • Connect with Us

PHOTOS: Charity under construction

Brynlee Menu gets some help with her gingerbread house from her mom Jackie as her Grade 2 Beairsto Elementary class decorates at the Vernon Square Safeway. The gingerbread houses will be sold by donation at Safeway and the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Dec 22, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Grade 2 Beairsto Elementary students Aya Swerdelian (from right), Julia Russell and Nicole Sjoberg decorate gingerbread houses at the Vernon Square Safeway. The gingerbread houses will be sold by donation at Safeway and the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

 

