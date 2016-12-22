  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Pinning for Christmas

As the holiday season draws near and the VISAC Gallery’s Holiday Show and Sale winds up Thursday, volunteer and board member Lene Mogensen took a few moments to pin new curtains to brighten the space in the new year. - Sheri Regnier
As the holiday season draws near and the VISAC Gallery’s Holiday Show and Sale winds up Thursday, volunteer and board member Lene Mogensen took a few moments to pin new curtains to brighten the space in the new year.
— image credit: Sheri Regnier
  • by  Sheri Regnier - Trail Daily Times
  • Trail posted Dec 22, 2016 at 2:00 PM
