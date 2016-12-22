  • Connect with Us

Out for a spin on reindeer Alpine, Santa pauses for a selfie with White Rock 13-year-olds Paige Evans and Ashlynne Riddoch.
— image credit: Tracy Holmes photo
  • by  Tracy Holmes - Peace Arch News
  • White Rock, South Surrey posted Dec 22, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Santa took time to pause for a selfie with White Rock 13-year-olds Paige Evans and Ashlynne Riddoch last week, during a spin on reindeer 'Alpine' at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

