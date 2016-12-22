East Kelowna kids raised more than they expected at the great Gallagher's Canyon Cookie Sale.

On Dec. 20, 20 kind-hearted children, ages 7 through 12, sold cookies to raise money for the food bank.

Gallagher’s residents and friends were invited to visit the children at the snack shack at the 9th hole of the Gallagher’s Canyon golf course.

In exchange for a donation to the food bank they took home sweet treats the children had been busy baking — with the help of generous moms, dads and grandparents.

The kids, all from Gallagher’s Canyon and surrounding East Kelowna neighbourhoods, hope their donation will help other families this Christmas.

They raised $2,565, and all the proceeds of their annual Gallagher’s Canyon Cookie Sale goes to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.



