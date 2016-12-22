One of the prize motorcycles that was on view at ABC Restaurant in Cranbrook. Both prize bikes are now on display at Tamarack Centre.

There is still time to pick up your tickets for the 2016 Harley-Davidson Fundraising Raffle, with proceeds in support of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. Only 2,500 tickets have been made available.

On December 26, in the Kimberley Platzl at 4 p.m., Mayor Lee Pratt of Cranbrook and Mayor Don McCormick of Kimberley will draw the names of the two lucky people who will win a shiny-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A third winner will walk away with a cool $1,000 Harley-Davidson gift certificate. The first prize bike is a Breakout FXSB Softail; second prize is a XG750 Street 750.

This is the fourth consecutive year Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays has held an annual raffle of their iconic motorcycles with proceeds benefiting the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society, which offers support services to individuals and their families who are dealing with death and dying.

“We would like to sincerely thank Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays and Kootenay Harley Owner’s Group for their ongoing support, which helps us to deliver the important programming, training and coordination of our hospice and bereavement services,” says Terry Segarty, president of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. “The raffle has been very popular, and we expect it to sell out once again. Get your tickets early to support a great cause and avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays in Cranbrook, ABC Restaurant, or Tamarack Centre.

The Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society is a registered non-profit organization that provides comfort to individuals with terminal illness and support to their loved ones. All services provided by Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society are free of charge.

For more information visit http://www.ckhospice.com/fundraising-raffle.