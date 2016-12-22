This season, liquor store customers will receive their alcohol wrapped in paper bags decorated with public safety messages as part of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Operation Santa’s Helpers.

The program had students from the area help the RCMP send a message to the community — don’t drink and drive.

“When they’re handing out alcohol at the liquor store they can utilize these bags and ensure the message of getting home safe reaches the public,” Sgt. Dave Uppal said.

Students drew images to make the message clear: one bag shows Santa with a beer and his sleigh crashing into a car, another pictures a cell phone key pad with the Skeena Taxi number written at the top. On Dec. 19, RCMP delivered the bags to the liquor stores.

Uppal said “the students have done an excellent job and the real credit for this program goes to them for their hard work.”