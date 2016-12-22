- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTO: Weavers and Spinners Guild sale in Qualicum Beach
SPINNERS AND WEAVERS: Mary Gillespie spinning during the Qualicum Weavers and Spinners Guild sale at the Qualicum Beach Rotary house on Nov. 25.
SPINNERS AND WEAVERS: Mary Gillespie spinning during the Qualicum Weavers and Spinners Guild sale at the Qualicum Beach Rotary house on Nov. 25. - Lauren Collins photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.