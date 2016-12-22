- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTO: Nanoose Library Christmas bazaar
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: The Nanoose Library had its annual Christmas bazaar and silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 3. Any money raised at the bazaar goes back into the Nanoose Library which is not a part of the regional system.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: The Nanoose Library had its annual Christmas bazaar and silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 3. Any money raised at the bazaar goes back into the Nanoose Library which is not a part of the regional system. -- Lauren Collins photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.